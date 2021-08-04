TRS is synonym of drama, said Telangana BJP MLA

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4 (ANI): BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday slammed Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao for making a derogatory remark against former minister and BJP leader Etela Rajender.

Raghunandan said that Harish Rao, despite being in a responsible position, has forgotten humanity at a time when Etela Rajender is undergoing an operation at the hospital.

He just said that Harish Rao is passing remarks against Etela even when he is in the hospital taking treatment



Raghunandan, while speaking to the media at the BJP state office, commented that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party is synonyms with drama. "During the Telangana agitation, the real drama was created by K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Harish Rao," he added.

Further, Raghunandan added that due to the drama created by these two, the youth of the state had sacrificed their lives during the Telangana agitation.

"Why has the TRS party enlisted the name of Kaushik Reddy in the list of MLA's that are to be nominated by the Governor?" Raghunandan questioned. While talking to the press, he said that the Walkathon (Pada Yatra) of Bandi Sanjay has been postponed due to the ongoing Parliamentary sessions, and also said that the future of each party will be known after the by-polls in Huzurabad. (ANI)

