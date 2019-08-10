TRS leader G Vivek joined BJP on Friday. Photo/ANI
TRS leader G Vivek joins BJP

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former MP and TRS leader G Vivek joined BJP on Friday.
Vivek was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Peddapalli constituency.
He was a member of the coal and steel committee. Formerly, he was advisor to the State Government of Telangana for Inter-State relations.
Vivek is Vice-Chairman of Visaka industries. He was recently removed as President of Hyderabad Cricket Association due to conflict of interest. (ANI)

