TRS leader K Kavitha slams Centre over Parivaarvaad remarks

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp verbal attack against the Opposition for promoting "parivaarvaad", TRS leader from Telangana K Kavitha on Wednesday said that the Centre should focus on eradicating poverty, unemployment and communalism in the country instead of initiating into such debates.

"The biggest issue of the country is poverty, unemployment and communalism. Only when the political system tries to eradicate these, can India prosper. People will come out of being misled, real issues need to be focused upon," TRS MLA K Kavitha said to ANI on PM Modi's statement over 'Parivaarvaad'.

According to her, an equal society can be formed when poverty, unemployment and communalism are eradicated in the country.

"The main problem in the country is Poverty, unemployment and communalism and when India can fight this and the political system that fights to eradicate these three things then an equal society can be formed, and an equal India will be made. So in India freedom should be given equally to everyone then only India can prosper. Small issues which are being shown as the big issues are misguiding people," she added.

Notably, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao is the Chief Minister of Telangana. Rao is married to Shobha and has two children. His son, KT Rama Rao is a legislator from Sircilla and is the cabinet minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development. His daughter, Kavitha, served as MP from Nizamabad and currently serving as a Member of Legislative Council, Nizamabad since 2020. His nephew, Harish Rao, is MLA for Siddipet and Telangana's cabinet minister for finance. In 2015, Rao adopted Pratyusha, who was rescued from domestic violence.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his Independence Day speech on Monday took aim at the twin evils of nepotism and corruption and sought the people's cooperation to fight them.

The prime minister said that the country needs to shift its mentality from "Bhai-Bhatijawad" and Parivaarwad (nepotism) and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it.

Addressing the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the country's 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that there is no place for corruption in our society and that the people of the country need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption.

"Today the nation shows anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted. Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace," Prime Minster Modi said.

"Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work towards the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of a New India. To cleanse every institute of India, let's shift our mentality from 'Bhai Bhatijawad' and Parivaarwad and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it," said PM Modi on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day.

Though India is faced with numerous challenges and restrictions, the PM highlighted that the country has the ability to overcome them all for a New India. (ANI)

