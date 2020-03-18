TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha files nomination as MLC from Nizamabad

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad Kalvakuntla Kavitha, filed her nomination as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Nizamabad constituency on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha filed her nomination papers as a TRS party candidate for the Nizamabad Local Bodies MLC election at the District Collectorate.

Kavitha was accompanied by Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and TRS MLAs from erstwhile Nizamabad district, party leaders and cadre.

Early in the morning, Kavitha called on State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at his residence in Minister quarters in Hyderabad along with Minister Prashanth Reddy and the MLAs.

On her way to Nizamabad, Kavitha was given a grand welcome along National Highway 44 highway from Kamareddy to Nizamabad. Party workers and leaders garlanded her along the route at Kamareddy Indalwai and Dichpally.

The polling for the local body MLC will be held on April 7 and counting will be taken up on April 9.

Kavita was not politically active since her defeat in the last Lok Sabha elections. She was defeated by BJP's D Arvind in the last Lok Sabha elections.

There is speculation that she can be included in the state cabinet after becoming MLC. (ANI)