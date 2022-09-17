TRS leader parks car in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade, HM's security intervenes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17 (ANI): Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, after which he had to move his vehicle away following the instructions from the Home Minister's security.

Srinivas, alleging that his SUV was vandalised, said that the incident happened as he was under tension.

"The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (police officers). They vandalized the car. I will go, it's unnecessary tension," Srinivas told ANI.





Amit Shah is in Hyderabad to kick off the celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day and participate in a 'Sewa Karyakram' organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

During his day-long visit to Hyderabad, the Home Minister will also distribute toilet cleaning machines in government schools and community hostels during the celebrations. (ANI)

