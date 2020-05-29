TRS leader requests Telangana EC to enquire Nizamabad MP's educational details

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Krishank said that he has requested the Election Commission of Telangana to enquire about the educational details of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind belonging to the Nizamabad constituency.

"We met the Honourable CEO of Election Commission of Telangana and requested him to enquire about his educational details because when we have approached the institution Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth, they replied that Arvind doesn't hold any kind of enrollment in that institution," Krishank said while speaking to ANI.

He added: "This explains that it is a fake certificate. This is absolutely a fraud and displays the malpractice of election and that is why he has to be disqualified. Henceforth, we will also be pursuing this for a legal case very shortly and that is why we approached the CEO of Telangana."

NV Subhash, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the fake certificate issue has been going on for a long time.

"This issue has been going on for quite some time and the Bhartiya Janata Party has also given a clarification on the same. The TRS leaders are unable to digest the defeat of many of their top leaders in the recently concluded Parliament elections," said NV Subhash while speaking to ANI.

He further said that the party has "clearly given an information" on the MPs qualification.

"We have given a clarification that Mr Dharmapuri Arvind has graduated in MA, Political Science in August/September 2018 from the Janardan Rai Nagar, Vidyapeet in Rajasthan and his enrollment number has also been given. This number has been given from the university website," he added.

He said that the TRS is trying to "malign the image" and make false statements on the party. "He has tried to bring to the notice of Public, the irregularities by some of the top corporates in the state who are affiliated to TRS party and their top leaders,". he said. (ANI)

