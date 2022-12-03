TRS MLC Kavitha meets party cadres in Hyderabad ahead of CBI appearance in Delhi liquor scam probe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and TRS lawmaker K Kavitha met her followers on Saturday ahead of her appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi liquor scam case.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC met and greeted the party cadre and supporters at her Hyderabad residence before leaving for the Pragathi Bhavan CM Camp Office in the city.

On Friday, Kavitha informed that the CBI has summoned her in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

She said that she could meet the authorities at her residence in Hyderabad on December 6.

"I've been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of CrPC, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities, that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request," Kavitha said.



The CBI on December 2 said certain facts have emerged during their investigation of the liquor scam that the MLC may be acquainted with and hence her examination was required.

As per the notice, the CBI gave her two choices for the place of examination, Hyderabad or Delhi. The examination will be held at 11 am on Tuesday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the key accused in the case. A new Excise Policy of the Delhi government was introduced in November 2021 but soon scrapped after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended the CBI probe.

The charge sheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief, Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair, and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

Sisodia has demanded action against the Chief Secretary and the resignation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. (ANI)

