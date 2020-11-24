TRS promises 20k litres free water for Hyderabad residents, BJP terms manifesto as 'recycled document'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): Chief Minister of Telangana Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao yesterday released the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) manifesto for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled to be held on December 1, where the party has promised that it will provide free water up to 20,000 litres to domestic consumers in the city from December.

"TRS government in the state has achieved unprecedented success in the history of India. We are giving fresh water to rural areas without imposing any fines. We will provide free fresh water from December. Around 20,000 litres of water supply to domestic consumers will be given free from December. It is the same as the initiative by Delhi Government," Rao told reporters here while releasing the manifesto of TRS at a press conference here.

Rao further said, "The city of Hyderabad has a rich history. It has traditions that are not found anywhere else in the world. Hyderabad is like a bouquet of flowers with a rich culture and tradition. Mission Bhagiratha water is also being supplied to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) area."

"Hyderabad is ranked number two in the field of IT in India. The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) will be world-famous. Let us further develop Hyderabad with a combination of different religions. Everyone should join hands in the development of Hyderabad," he added.

Speaking on exemption of Minimum Demand Charges. Rao said: "We will abolish the minimum electricity demand charges for the six months corresponding to the corona period."

He further said: "The film industry is another sector that has suffered financial losses due to COVID-19. Our city of Hyderabad has contributed a lot to the film industry and film production in the country. We will take all measures to revive the depressed film industry. The government will abolish the minimum demand charges for electricity in connection with HT and LT category connections to movie theaters across the state, including, along with other business entities."

TRS further promised to support the small film industry by providing state GST reimbursement for films produced with a budget of less than Rs 10 crore in the state.

He further said: "The government will supply free electricity to hair salons across the state, including GHMC, from December. The government will fulfill this long-cherished wish of the barbers from next December.



"Under the GHMC, and across the state laundryman representatives have been demanding for a long time that the electricity used at dhobi ghats be supplied free of cost to the laundry. From December, we will supply free electricity to all dhobi ghats and laundries in the state, including GHMC. In the twin cities, we will restore the Dobighats that were devastated by the recent rains and also build modern Dobighats where needed in the city," he added.

He said: "Managers of transport vehicles across the state, including GHMC, have appealed for support as the motor vehicle tax repeal for the Corona period was severely damaged by the lockdown during the Corona period (March to September). They want to support themselves by abolishing the Rs 267 crore motor vehicle tax on 3,37,611 vehicles across the state. We accept their appeal from a humanitarian perspective."

Meanwhile, BJP slammed the TRS manifesto released by Rao by terming it as a recycled document of 2016. It has nothing new to offer to the citizens of Hyderabad, Chief Spokesperson of the party K Krishna Saagar Rao said on Tuesday.

"This new manifesto released by KCR vindicates BJP's charges against TRS. TRS manifesto is a 'cut & paste' job of the last election," he added.

"GHMC voters have already made up their mind to vote for BJP, to transform Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar. Voters in the city understand development will only be possible under BJP led GHMC," he further said.

BJP further charged that TRS has destroyed the spirit of local bodies in Telangana in general and GHMC in particular.

K Krishna Saagar Rao further said: "TRS has diverted GHMC funds to KCR's pet projects for special interest and have not accounted for any of these diversions. CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) has stated in its last report of these massive irregularities, not just of GHMC funds but of the state government too."

"Chandrashekar Rao's reputation of not keeping promises precedes him. GHMC voters shouldn't get swayed by all the freebies he is offering five days before the election. BJP questions, why has he not extended these benefits to the citizens of GHMC in the last 5 years?" he added.

Elections for the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4, Telangana State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi had informed on November 17. (ANI)

