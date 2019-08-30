TRS, RLD PMK among 6 state parties under EC scanner, might lose status

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Election Commission has issued notices to six state-based political parties asking them why their status should not be revoked, according to sources.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) and Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) are under the EC scanner after failing to fulfil the conditions necessary to be labelled as state parties.

Notice has been issued to the parties after they failed to fulfil the five criteria mentioned in the 'Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968' by which the EC lists political parties as a 'state party'.

However, as per EC, these parties will be given a chance to submit their explanation, sources said.

One of the criteria mandates that if a registered party fails to fulfil the criteria of occupying 6 per cent of the valid votes cast in the state during the elections of the legislative assembly and acquires two seats in the state Assembly then its status as a state party is bound to be revoked

All the six parties have requested the ECI for their pleas to be heard. They urged the poll body to give them an opportunity to prove their majority.

The EC had recently also issued notices to the NCP, TMC and CPI asking for an explanation as to why their national party status should not be revoked after their poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

