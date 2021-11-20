TRS stakes claim after Centre announces to roll back farm laws

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): State Minister for Agriculture Niranjan Reddy has claimed that the 'mahadharna' staged by CM K Chandrashekar Rao has "made the central government take an early decision on the repeal of the three farm laws."

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Reddy said, "CM KCR is a man with virtues who can articulate in Hindi and English and make remarkable registration in minds of farmers across the country. PM Modi knows the capacities, capabilities, and articulatory skills of KCR, therefore the 'mahadharna' staged by CM yesterday has made the prime minister take an early decision."

The minister also welcomed the centre's announcement to repeal the farm laws and lauded the agitation by the protesting farmers.



"It's a welcoming gesture and we wholeheartedly welcome the repealing of farms laws. The farmers have conducted their agitation and stood against all odds of winter, summer, and rainy seasons. The prime minister unconditionally apologised to the farmers of the country. That shows deep concern of PM, we welcome it," he said.

He further demanded ex-gratia to the families of the farmers who allegedly died during the protest.

"At the same time, we feel that this decision should have taken much earlier so that the lives of the many farmers would have been saved. I demand the bereaved families should get ex-gratia support," he said.

The minister said that the mood of the farmers in the country is against the BJP government. (ANI)

