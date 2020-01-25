TRS supporters celebrate as party head towards victory in municipal polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): After the official trends indicated that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is heading for victory in the municipal polls, party supporters on Saturday celebrated at the office in Hyderabad.

The supporters expressed their happiness by playing drums and dancing to the beats while some were seen holding the posters of Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, Rao thanked the people of the state for reposing their faith in the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS.

"Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, TRS has won every single election, whether it is Assembly elections, parliamentary elections or local elections. I want to thank the people of Telangana for reposing faith in our leader K Chandrasekhar Rao," he told ANI.

"Out of the 139 municipal bodies that went to polls, we are winning in over 100 of them," Rao said.

Out of the total 3,535 wards that went to polls across 139 municipal bodies in the state, results have been declared for 1,282 wards, according to the state Election Commission.

TRS has won in 784 wards, while the Congress has won in 243 wards. The BJP emerged victorious in 88 wards.



AIMIM has registered victories in 36 wards while Independents have won in 98 wards.

Voting for urban local body polls was held in the state on January 22. (ANI)

