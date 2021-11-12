TRS to hold protest on Nov 12 against Centre over paddy procurement in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Tuesday slammed the Centre for allegedly refusing to procure entire Kharif (summer or monsoon crop) paddy produced in Telangana and announced that the party would protest against it in all Assembly Constituencies on November 12.

Speaking to ANI, TRS leader Krishank said, "TRS has not supported farm bills and protested against it in Telangana. Now the Government of India has come up with a new paddy procurement policy and strictly says that no parboiled rice will be purchased from Telangana. At the same time, it is limiting the procurement of paddy, and has also asked the state to discourage paddy production and encourage other crops."

"We will be holding a protest on Friday. They cannot continue to confuse farmers and do injustice to them and has to procure every grain in Telangana," the TRS leader said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday informed that the TRS would organise dharnas in all Assembly Constituencies, with farmers demanding the Central government to procure entire Kharif (summer or monsoon crop) paddy produced in Telangana.

Meanwhile, BJP has asked the Telangana CM to release the letter written by the Central Government where it has mentioned that they would buy the crops from the state. (ANI)