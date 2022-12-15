TRS will become "VRS" after people vote it out of power": Nadda attacks KCR

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday lashed out at the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) government and said that TRS after becoming BRS will become "VRS" as people will vote it out of power.

While addressing an event in Karimnagar, Nadda said "People involved in neck-deep corruption are trying to become national by changing names."

"TRS has become BRS now and in the coming days, it will become VRS (Voluntary retirement scheme) as people will vote them out of power," he said.

Nadda claimed that Telangana is a "poor" state which is under "debt."



"KCR keeps saying that Telangana is a rich state. I want to tell him that Telangana is a poor state and is in debt today," he said.

The BJP chief also accused the KCR government of trying to stop his march.

"While I was coming here, TRS people tried to stop my march. I want to tell KCR that it is a democracy, and here people dump oppressors into the 'dustbin' of history," he said.

Nadda also said that President Droupadi Murmu becoming the country's President is the representation of "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas".

"Had anyone ever thought that a Dalit would become the President of India? If anyone has done work towards 'sabka saath, saath vikas', then it is the Modi government which has done so," he said. (ANI)

