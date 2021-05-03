TRS wins Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Nomula Bhagath emerged victorious in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-elections.

After the result came out, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao thanked people in Nagarjunasagar Legislative Assembly Constituency for their blessing and electing TRS party candidate Bhagath with a vast majority.

He said as per the TRS policy, the promises made during the election campaigning would be fulfilled. He said very soon he would undertake a tour of the Nagarjunasagar Constituency along with Bhagath and solve all the problems of people.



The CM added that the Lift Irrigation Schemes sanctioned in Devarakonda, Nagarjunasagar, Miryalguda, Huzurnagar and Kodad Constituencies would be completed on a fast track and would supply water to the people. "The issues of the people compiled during the elections would also be solved."

He further thanked people for expressing their immense faith in the development and welfare schemes of the government, adding that TRS would rededicate itself and work with doubled vigour and thanked the people once again.

He suggested Bhagath to utilise this opportunity to serve the people and lay a strong foundation for a better political career. (ANI)

