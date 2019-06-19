TRS Working president KT Rama Rao to attend meeting of presidents of all parties

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao will attend the meeting of Presidents of all political parties called by the Prime Minister tomorrow on June 19.

Prime Minister Modi has invited the party presidents of all parties to the Parliament on June 19 to interact and exchange views with the government, Parliamentary Minister Prahlad Joshi said on June 16.

He will discuss the issue of "one nation, one election" with them.

Prime Minister will also discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year. (ANI)

