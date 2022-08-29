True AIADMK workers are on my side: O Panneerselvam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], August 29 (ANI): Amid the internal crisis in the AIADMK, senior leader O Panneerselvam addressed thousands of his supporters from Dindigul district who gathered at his farmhouse in Periyakulam, after the Madras High Court had invalidated the AIADMK general council meeting held on July 11.

The Madras High Court, in the case of the AIADMK General Council meeting, had ruled in favour of OPS. Justice G Jayachandran of Madras High Court ordered in the favour of Panneerselvam, which meant that the election of his rival and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as an interim general secretary during the July 11 general council meeting will not be valid. The court also ordered the conduct of a fresh general council meeting of the AIADMK.



Paneerselvam addressing his supporters, said, "The AIADMK general council meeting held on July 23 did not take place properly. As AIADMK Coordinator, I should have proposed a resolution to elect the AIADMK Praesidium Chairman of AIADMK. But, that didn't happen. But not letting these rules pass, the rowdies ran riot and insulted the General Council meeting. True AIADMK workers are on my side. The 'kuntar' (rowdies) are on his (EPS) side. The party is being usurped by a few and the volunteers should stop it. All these who have worked for the party since the beginning should work together."

He further said, "While the resolutions were being approved and read by the coordinator, co-coordinator, the minister CV Shanmugam went beyond the limit by announcing that all the resolutions were cancelled. Being the treasurer of the party since 2008, I must have read the AIADMK accounts in the General Committee."

Paneerselvam remembered late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, "Jayalalithaa never once took back the responsibilities given to me. I have been loyal to the party and Jayalalithaa to that extent. I told Vaithilingam that we can leave quietly when they (Edappi K Palaniswami) insulted me in the last General Assembly." (ANI)

