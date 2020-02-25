Trump calling PM Modi a 'true friend' is big thing, says BJP leader

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Singh Rana on Tuesday said that United States President Donald Trump calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "true friend" is a big thing.

"World's most powerful man calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a true friend is big thing. His gesture has helped India to garner great respect. It is a very good thing. The US President also spoke on India's culture and lauded our Prime Minister."

Yesterday, in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the US President at the world's largest cricket stadium in Motera. While addressing the huge pubic gathering, Trump referred to PM Modi as his "true friend."

"My gratitude to an exceptional leader, a great champion of India, a man who works night and day for his country, and a man I am proud to call my true friend, Prime Minister Modi. The First Lady and I have traveled 8,000 miles around the globe to deliver a message to every citizen of this nation. America loves India, America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people."

Thanking the people for their warm hospitality, President Trump had stated, "You have done great honour to Melania, my family, we will always remember this remarkable hospitality, we will remember it forever," the US President further stated. (ANI)

