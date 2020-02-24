Trump will see 'hypothetical brighter picture' of India, says Jayant Patil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): As US President Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to India, Maharashtra cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Monday said that "our guest will witness the wall which divides economical classes, religious unity and castes".

Taking to Twitter, Patil slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for "showing hypothetical brighter picture of India".

"Unfortunately, today our guest will witness the Wall which divides economical classes, religious unity and castes. Thanks to Modi government for showing hypothetical brighter picture of India," he tweeted.

Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ahmedabad earlier today. The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation, will stay in India for around 36 hours.

After Ahmedabad, they will visit Agra and Delhi during their stay. This is Trump's first official visit to India. (ANI)

