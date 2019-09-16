Trump's presence at Howdy Modi event aims to woo Indian-origin voters in US polls: Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's decision to participate in "Howdy Modi" event is an attempt to woo India-origin voters in view of the US presidential elections, senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said on Monday.

"It's good that Trump will be attending the programme which will see the presence of a large number of Indians. It will be a good chance for Trump to Interact with Indians who are supposed to vote in the US presidential elections next year," Shukla told ANI here.

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans have registered for mega "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event which will be organised at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston on September 22.

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in the southwestern United States and the event has been designed as a greeting to Prime Minister Modi.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said, "It (Modi-Trump joint rally) will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship." (ANI)