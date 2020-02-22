Trump's visit will strengthen Indo-US relations, says UP Dy CM

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump's visit to India will make Indo-US ties stronger.

"India and the US are strong democracies. India is the largest democracy and the US is the oldest democracy. Donald Trump's India visit will make India-US relations stronger," Maurya told ANI here.

Trump is slated to be on a two-day visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, speaking on the controversial statement made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan recently, Maurya said, "In this country, instigating statements to create enmity among communities cannot be accepted. Such statements fall under the sedition charge and strict action should be taken against such individuals. If Waris Pathan will not apologise then he will go to jail."

He also said that all decisions regarding the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be taken by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)