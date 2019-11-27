'Truth has won, can prove majority in 30 minutes', says Sanjay Raut after SC order on floor test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on floor test in Maharashtra assembly as a victory of truth and asserted that his party can prove a majority in the house in 30 minutes.

His remarks came after the Supreme Court ordered that the floor test should be held on Wednesday.

"Truth has won. The court has given 30 hours, we can prove the majority in 30 minutes," he told reporters here.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana passed the order on a joint petition filed by the three parties challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy during early hours of Saturday.

The urgent plea filed by the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena sought a direction to conduct an immediate floor test.

The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly.

During the course of proceedings yesterday, even though the Governor's office and all the parties agreed to a floor test, they had a scattered view on when it should be held. (ANI)

