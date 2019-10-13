CPI leader K Narayana
CPI leader K Narayana

TSRTC strike: CPI demands KCR to hold discussion with agitating workers

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:39 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Lashing out at the TRS government over the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike and death of an employee who allegedly immolated himself during the agitation, CPI leader K Narayana on Sunday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to hold discussions with agitating workers immediately and resolve the matter.
"KCR is so adamant to hold talks with the TSRTC employees. He simply removed the existing employees and recruited new ones. He brought unemployed youths in place of RTC workers. He is instigating a civil war. Srinivas Reddy could not digest that and committed suicide. In fact, it is not a suicide but a murder by the government," he said.
"CM KCR killed him. A case under Section 302 of IPC must be filed against him. KCR is feeling that he is their successor and acting like a dictator. He cannot escape the wrath for a long time. I warn KCR that this agitation will throw him down. At least now he must hold talks with the RTC workers, hold discussions and resolve the matter. Otherwise, this agitation will see his end," the CPI leader added.
Narayana said he visited Srinivas Reddy at Apollo Hospital. "He immolated himself. What led to such a dangerous situation? RTC workers are agitating legally and democratically," he added.
Earlier in the day, bus driver Srinivas Reddy, who allegedly attempted to commit suicide during the strike, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
"The patient, Srinivas Reddy, who was admitted to DRDO Apollo Hospital yesterday with severe burn injuries, has passed away today while undergoing treatment," the hospital said in its bulletin.
Reddy was among the 48,000 TSRTC employees who are on the strike against the Telangana government since October 5. Employees are demanding the merger of the RTC with the government.
The Telangana High Court had on Thursday posted the matter of RTC for October 15 and asked the state government to submit a detailed report on the issue. (ANI)

