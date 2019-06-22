TTD new Chairman Subba Reddy visits Tirumala temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Y.V. Subba Reddy, the new chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) Trust Board visited the Lord Balaji's temple walking on foot from Tirupati (down the hill) to Tirumala (top of the hill) on Saturday morning.

After offering prayers, Subba Reddy, while talking to media said: "I thank Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for giving me the chance to serve the almighty and his devotees."

He also said that the Chief Minister has instructed him to preserve Hindu traditions and work on giving priority to the facilities to the devotees.

Subba Reddy further that "A full-fledged trust board will be formed within a week or so in which the controversial decisions of previous board will be reviewed. I assure that the decision of removal of main priests will be re-reviewed."

In connection with the controversy related to the gold of the temple, Reddy said, "We will find out the truth behind it soon and the problems of TTD employees will be amicably resolved."

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed former MP and YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy as chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board that governs the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. (ANI)

