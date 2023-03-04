TTV Dhinakaran blames Palaniswami for AIADMK's continuous poll defeats

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 4 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran has blamed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for the party's continuous poll defeats.

Addressing the media on Friday, Dhinakaran said, "The current Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime is a very bad regime. They have spent Rs 25,000 per voter in Erode bypoll. People are deeply dissatisfied with DMK's one-year rule. DMK has not fulfilled its election promises. The victory was bought in Erode East constituency. It is not a victory given by the people."

"Jayalalithaa gave excellent rule for five years out of 10 years of AIADMK rule. AIADMK's four-year rule after that was very bad. So they were shunned by the common people," he added.

"AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is the reason for AIADMK's continuous defeat," TTV Dhinakaran said.

He further stated that the people gave DMK a chance in the hope that they would provide good governance.

"But DMK's rule is worse than that. Chief Minister MK Stalin is only talking words. There is corruption in all sectors of DMK. This is not a formula for parliamentary elections. DMK will suffer a crushing defeat in the parliamentary elections," Dhinakaran said.

For the Erode Assembly constituency, which went for bypolls on February 27, the DMK-backed Congress's candidate EVKS Elangovan on Thursday gave the entire credit for his victory in the election to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

"Credit for this victory goes to CM MK Stalin. He did 80 per cent of the things that were promised by DMK in the election manifesto. I feel proud to be a part of the Legislative Assembly which is headed by MK Stalin," DMK-backed Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan said.

This is an example of the upcoming 2024 Parliament elections. Surely our alliance will win the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu, Elangovan added.

Praising the Election Commission of India (ECI) Elangovan said, "The election commission has co-operated well in the bypolls. Election Commission did everything in an honest and perfect manner." (ANI)