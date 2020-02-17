Tussle between CM and Scindia is sending wrong message, says MP Congress MLA

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Congress MLA Andal Singh Kansana said that ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Kamal Nath and party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is sending a wrong message to the public.

"I will never hit the street against my own government. I will directly consult Kamal Nath and other senior congress leaders if I ever encounter any trouble," said Kansana while talking to ANI here on Monday.

Terming the ongoing tussle between chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, unfortunate, Kansana said: "This is not sending a good message to the public. They both should not make such statements"

"Our government is continuously striving to fulfill all the promises made in the manifesto. Promises can't be fulfilled in one day and the government is working to fulfill all the promises," he added.

Kamal Nath and Scindia engaged in a war of words after the latter said he would hit the streets if all promises in the Congress party's manifesto for the state were not fulfilled.

Reacting to Scindia's statement, Kamal Nath had on Saturday retorted: "Toh utar jayein" (Let him hit the streets if he wants to).

On Thursday, Scindia told the guest teachers in the state, stating that he would be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled. "If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you," he had said. (ANI)

