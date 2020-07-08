Twitter spat between Sushil Modi, Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar govt's response to COVID-19

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 7 (ANI): A Twitter spat took place between Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav regarding the state government's actions on combating coronavirus.

It started with Sushil Modi giving data in a tweet regarding the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state per day.

Sushil Modi tweeted in Hindi saying, "To stop the spread of infection during Unlock 2, the Centre and the State guidelines are being implemented strictly. 1139 people were fined in the last 24 hours in the state which is a result of strict action on those not wearing masks. On the other hand, more than 9,000 samples have been tested on daily basis. The recovery rate is 78 per cent in the state. A trial of a vaccine of coronavirus will take place at Patna AIIMS. RJD is not seeing alertness of the state government in dealing with COVID-19 situation."

Tejashwi Yadav earlier today accused the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state of ignoring the rapidly rising coronavirus cases as it remains focused on preparing for the upcoming state elections.

Replying to Sushil Modi's tweet regarding the number of tests, Tejashwi Yadav responded and tweeting in Hindi saying, "Respected Sushil Ji, to speak lie and mislead people has been a part of your personality and your family's culture. But for God's sake, don't make false claims during the pandemic. The challenge for you is to prove that 9,000 tests are conducted in any day between March 7 to July 7. If you prove so then I will retire from politics, else you will retire."

"Your Health Minister says that 10,000 tests are conducted. The reality is till now not even 9,000 tests are conducted. The data for last three days regarding tests are as follows, on July 5, tests conducted 6799, July 6 (6213), July 7 (5168)."

Earlier in the day, Yadav has attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over ventilator bed, doctors and nursed posted at the latter's residence.

Through a tweet, Yadav had questioned as to why the facilities being provided to Nitish Kumar are not there for the common man even after four months of the breakout of COVID-19.

"The CM's corona testing is done in just two hours and the report too comes. His niece gets infected with corona and a ventilator-equipped hospital and six doctors, nurses and an army of medical workers is deployed at his house. Even after four months why are these facilities unavailable for the common man?" Yadav's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read. (ANI)

