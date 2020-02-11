Twitter's meme lords have field day over Delhi poll result

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): "Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Sacred Games' made an entry into the Delhi Assembly elections. Wondering how? Well, it is all thanks to the meme lords ruling Twitter.

As per official trends, Aam Admi Party (AAP) is all set to return to power in the national capital and the BJP">BJP has upped its tally from the 2015 Assembly election.

The biggest setback is for Congress which has failed to open its account, just like 2015.

While the final tally is yet to come, netizens have flooded social media funny memes and jokes.

The majority of jokes were on the Congress which ruled the capital for 15 years between 1998 to 2013 but has been reduced to zero in the last two elections.



Memes dubbed Congress as a mere spectator in the high-octane polls.

Twitteratis also trolled BJP">BJP's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari who was confident that his party will win.







Some heaped praise on the AAP for its thunderous victory.



According to the official trend by Election Commission till 2:00 pm, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is leading on 59 seats whereas the BJP">BJP is far behind at 11 out of 70 assembly seats. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8 with 62.59 percent of the eligible voters casting their votes. (ANI)

