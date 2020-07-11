Two arrested for attempting to destabilise Rajasthan govt: ADG Rathore

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 11 (ANI): Hours after Congress leader Mahesh Joshi accused the BJP of trying to poach MLAs of the ruling party in Rajasthan, the Special Operations Group (SOG) on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise state government, Rajasthan Additional Director General Ashok Kumar Rathore said.

Identified as Bharat Malani and Ashok Singh, the two are being interrogated and will be produced before a court, Rathore said.

Earlier, in a statement, signed by Joshi, the Congress had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs by trying to lure them in different ways. It said similar attempts were made during the Rajya Sabha bypolls last month.

"BJP is terrified due to investigation (by Special Ops Group). They are involved in horse-trading as seen in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. They tried in Rajasthan too but bit the dust. The investigation will unearth the truth," Joshi said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

