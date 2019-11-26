Two Congress members named by Speaker under Rule 373 stipulating withdrawal for day

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Lok Sabha saw three adjournments on Monday after it witnessed unruly scenes in the morning in which Congress members TN Prathapan and Hibi Eden were named by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla under Rule 373 as they did not heed his repeated calls to remove a big banner they were carrying.

The House was first adjourned till 12 noon, then till 2 pm and later for the day.

It was the first time that the House saw a forced adjournment in the 17th Lok Sabha.

The two Congress members, who were supposed to withdraw from the House, did not do so and marshals were called. Congress members clashed with them leading to unruly scenes in the House and its adjournment till 12 noon. The two Congress lawmakers were seen pushing the marshals and refused to leave the premises.

Rule 373 provides that if Speaker is of the opinion that the conduct of any member is grossly disorderly, he may direct such member to withdraw immediately from the House, and any member so ordered to withdraw shall do so forthwith and shall absent himself during the day's proceedings.

The House was adjourned till 2 pm when it met at 12.

When it met at 2 pm, Congress members again trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans and carrying placards. The House transacted business briefly and was adjourned for the day. (ANI)

