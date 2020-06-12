Two groups of TMC's trade wing shout slogans against each other in West Bengal's Durgapur

Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): Tension erupted at Graphite India Limited factory situated here as two groups of TMC's trade wing, Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), shouted slogans against each other.

The two groups of INTTUC, one under the leadership of INTTUC district president Biswanath Padiyal and second under the leadership of TMC leader Prabhat Chatterjee, were protesting inside and outside the factory since today morning.

Police personnel have been deployed around the factory. The sloganeering continued despite the police presence.

Earlier on Wednesday, one INTTUC leader Baburam Das's house was vandalised causing tension among the two groups. (ANI)

