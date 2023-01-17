Two injured as workers of RSS-Congress clash during 'Thira Mahotsav' in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala) [India], January 16 (ANI): Two persons were injured as a clash broke out between workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Congress during the Pannyannur Kurumbakav Thira Mahotsav in Kannur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Panoor Police Station officials said that two persons, identified as Sandeep (a Congress worker) and Anish (an RSS worker), were injured in the incident.



Based on complaints by both parties, Panoor police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the clash broke out after a dispute between two groups as they tried to take charge of the event.

Both injured have been admitted to a hospital, and their statements were being recorded, the police said, adding that further action will be taken accordingly. (ANI)

