Two more test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, total count climbs to 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday told media that two more people have contracted the coronavirus in the state, taking the number of cases in the state to 19.

One patient is the resident of Ahmednagar while the other one is from the capital city Mumbai.

"Two more positive cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday, one each from Ahmednagar and Mumbai. Total positive coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 19," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

It should be noted that so far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

