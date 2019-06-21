Two TDP RS MPs announce joining BJP

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): After the major electoral debacle TDP suffered in the recently held Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, the party is gaping at another loss as two of its Rajya Sabha MPs -- TG Venkatesh and YS Chowdary -- have decided to join the BJP.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Venkatesh said: "Yes, I am leaving the TDP. I will join the BJP. I have been a former member of ABVP and BJYM."

Chowdary also confirmed that he was joining the BJP: "Yes, I am joining."

Though there was no official word on the matter, speculations are rife that at least four or five TDP Rajya Sabha members are likely to defect to the BJP this week.

According to sources, Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao, and Seetha Ramalakshmi are in touch with the BJP.

Sujana Chowdary is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to take a final decision on the matter.

TDP chief Chandra Babu Naidu also spoke to Chowdary regarding these developments.

Sources said that he is worried that Assembly members might also cross over to the BJP, resulting in the loss of the status of Leader of Opposition, a position he is currently holding.

As Naidu suffered a major loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, most TDP leaders are keen to join the BJP as they are unhappy that no one took the responsibility for the debacle, sources said.

They believe that at least Nara Lokesh, son of Chandra Babu Naidu, should have taken the moral responsibility for the debacle and resigned. (ANI)