Udaipur beheading incident: Gehlot urges PM Modi, Amit Shah to appeal for peace

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 28 (ANI): Hours after a video went viral on social media wherein a shopkeeper is seen being beheaded by two men in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to appeal to the youth of the state to maintain peace.

Addressing the reporters today, Gehlot said, "It is a sad and shameful incident. There is a tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why doesn't Prime Minister and Amit Shah address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public and say that such violence won't be tolerated and appeal for peace."

"It is a very sad incident. It is not a small incident, what has happened is beyond one's imagination. The culprits will not be spared," Gehlot said on Udaipur murder.

Rajasthan Assembly's Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also condemned the incident that took place in Udaipur.

"We have had a conversation with Chief Minister Gehlot, and he said that teams have been deployed. He himself has talked to the officials and further said that those who committed the incident will be arrested soon," Kataria said to reporters on Udaipur murder.

Meanwhile, the internet services have been temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours in the Udaipur district, following the incident of murder of a man in the city.

A man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area today. He had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago.

The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi’s life as well.

Locals protested after the incident that took place in broad daylight. Shops in Maldas street area of Udaipur have been closed following the incident.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Choudhary said a few accused have been identified and a thorough probe will be conducted.

“A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act,” Choudhary said.

District Collector of Udaipur Tara Chand Meena urged the people to maintain peace and law and order.

"I appeal to all to maintain peace and law and order. The affected family will be provided help from the government. Stringent action will be taken against the accused," he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot promised the strictest action against the culprits and said the police will go to the bottom of the matter.

"I condemn the heinous murder of youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to every person involved in such heinous crime," he said.

The BJP had suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma earlier this month for her controversial remarks during a TV debate. (ANI)