Udaipur tailor beheading 'terror attack', Rajasthan government responsible: Rajyavardhan Rathore

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A day after a tailor was beheaded by two men for social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday slammed the Rajasthan government saying it is responsible for the "terror attack" and such incidents are being reported from the state.

"Rajasthan government is completely responsible for this terror attack. Such incidents are being continuously reported in Rajasthan. Terror organizations are thriving in the state and the state government has directly or indirectly provoked them," Rathore said at a press conference today.

He accused the Congress government in Rajasthan government of pursuing policies of appeasement.

"Decisions of the Rajasthan government clearly show appeasement. They are pliable towards one community and strict towards another... If Rajasthan Chief Minister remembers PM for everything, why doesn't he leave his post?... All deep links and connections will be probed by NIA," the former union minister added.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday sent to Rajasthan's Udaipur after a man was beheaded by two men in broad daylight.



The NIA team includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, source told ANI, adding the move comes following an order issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

A statewide alert has been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals in Rajasthan to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. (ANI)

