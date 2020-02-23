Uddhav govt fail to deliver on CMP, halts public projects : Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A day ahead of the Maharashtra assembly budget session, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has failed to deliver on the promises made in the Common Minimum Programme (CMP). He also accused the government of halting the progress of public projects started during his tenure.

Senior BJP leaders in Maharashtra on Sunday held a meeting here to discuss the plan and devise a strategy to corner the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government on various issues during the budget session.

Speaking at a press conference here, Fadnavis said: "The MVA government has betrayed the people of Maharashtra and has not fulfilled the promises made in the CMP."

"In the budget session, we will corner the government for betraying the farmers by not waiving their loans. The government has promised a full loan waiver to farmers but they did not do it after coming to power. Several farmers are still waiting for loan waivers. We will expose how this government has betrayed the farmers," the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

The BJP leader further accused MVA of not providing security to the women in the state. "Several incidents of violence against women are witnessed. They are being burnt alive and gang-raped but the government is not sensitive towards these issues," he said.

He accused the government of halting and postponing all the projects started by the previous government.

"This government has stopped projects like Marathwada water grid project, drought-related projects and national drinking water scheme. There were various projects for which tenders were issued already but MVA government has stopped such projects too," he said claiming that MVA government is spreading "wrong information" about Jalyukt Shivaar scheme of the previous government.

"The Bombay High Court has accepted the reports about 'Jalyukt Shivaar', which were made by various experts. It is the best projects to tackle the drought situation in Maharashtra. However, this government does not seem interested in taking ahead this scheme. I am sure they will restart this scheme after changing its name," he said. (ANI)

