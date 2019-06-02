Uddhav, MPs visit Ekvira temple near Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackray, along with his winning candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, offered prayers at Ekvira temple in Lonavla near Mumbai in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Shiv Sena won 18 out of the 23 seats it contested in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Sena ally Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 23 out of total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant has been inducted in the Cabinet. He has been given Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises portfolio. (ANI)