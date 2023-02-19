Uddhav Thackeray fell at Sharad Pawar's feet for Chief Minister's post: Amit Shah in Maharashtra

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray for joining hands with the Maha Vikas Aghadi and said that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister "fell at Sharad Pawar's feet" in his aim to grab power.

Shah's scathing attack on Thackeray came on the second day in a row during his visit to Maharashtra.

"In 2019, Uddhav Thackeray campaigned with us but when poll results came, he forgot about all the ideologies and fell at Sharad Pawar's feet and requested to make him Chief Minister. But today Shiv Sena has become real and with 'Dhanush Baan', has come again with BJP. BJP doesn't have greed for power and we will never forget our ideologies. Maharashtra's interest is paramount in our mind," the Home Minister said while addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp rally' here.

"Politics and power can be grabbed for a moment with crooked intelligence, but only courage, bravery and results are useful in the battle which Uddhav's Shiv Sena does not have. It is with BJP workers," he added.

Shah on Saturday had said in Pune that the Election Commission established the fact that truth always prevailed.

"Yesterday the Election Commission made 'doodh ka doodh, aur paani ka paani' (established the difference between truth and lie yesterday). The formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant yesterday. Shinde ji got bow and arrow symbol and the party name 'Shiv Sena'," he had said.

In a major setback to the Uddhav Thackery faction of Shiv Sena, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17 allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



Shah today hit out at the previous UPA government and said that "every minister in power considered themselves Prime Minister".

"Before 2014, every minister in power considered themselves PM. There was high corruption. Pak terrorists used to butcher our army officers. Nobody had the guts to take action against this terrorism. Law and order situation was worsening," he said.

The Home Minister said that a prosperous India has to be built under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

"In 2047, when the country's centenary is celebrated, India should be first in every field in the world, the foundation of such an India has to be laid," he said.

"Had anyone imagined that article 370 will ever be abrogated? NCP to Congress, SP, BSP, Mamta, and Nitish Kumar, everyone opposed saying it will lead to a blood bath. 370 was struck down by Modi ji and not a single stone was pelted," Shah added.

Hailing the Prime Minister, Shah said that he has lived up to all his promises.

"From providing financial assistance to farmers to providing tax relief of Rs 10,000 crore retrospectively to sugar cane farmers in this year's budget. Modi Ji has lived up to all of his promises," he said.

"New India is marching on the path of progress at a fast pace and this has led to all opposition coming against us. But I am not at all worried as a party that has a workforce of dedicated workers like you and a leader like Modi ji cannot be defeated easily," Shah added. (ANI)

