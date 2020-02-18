Uddhav Thackeray says no need to worry if CAA is implemented, rules out NRC

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that there is no need to worry if the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is implemented.

He reiterated that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state.

"CAA and NRC both are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state," said Uddhav while speaking to reporters here.

Thackeray is leading a coalition government in Maharashtra with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Responding to a question on the different stand of alliance partner Shiv Sena on the CAA, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said," Thackeray has his own views but as far as NCP is concerned, we had voted against it."

Both Congress and NCP are opposing the CAA and the proposed NRC.

Many non-BJP ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, have also refused to implement NPR and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in their respective states. (ANI)

