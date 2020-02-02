Uddhav Thackeray supports CAA, opposes NRC in interview with Saamana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray has supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but said that he won't implement the proposed NRC in his state as it would cause inconvenience to not just Muslims but to Hindus as well.

In an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Thackeray said: "The CAA is not a law which throws anyone out of the country."

However, he added, that he will not let National Register of Citizens (NRC) implemented in Maharashtra because Hindus will also find it tough to prove their citizenship.

"According to National Register of Citizens, not just for Muslims but it will be tough for Hindus as well to prove their citizenship. So I will not let that (NRC) come here," Thackeray said.

Thackeray is leading a coalition government in Maharashtra with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Interestingly, both Congress and NCP are opposing the CAA and the proposed NRC.

The interview was given to party MP and Saamana editor Sanjay Raut.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Protests have erupted in various parts of the country against the newly amended citizenship law and the proposed NRC. (ANI)

