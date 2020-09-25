Uddhav Thackeray to decide on Shiv Sena contesting Bihar Assembly polls: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will soon take a call on his party contesting Bihar Assembly elections.

He said that caste is a factor in Bihar polls and labour laws or farm bills will not be an issue there.

"CM Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on Shiv Sena contesting the Bihar elections in coming 2-3 days. The election in Bihar is held on caste and other things. Labour laws or farmers bills will not be an issue in Bihar elections," Raut told reporters here.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to take place on November 10.

The Shiv Sena MP criticised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for calling people in drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Narcotics Control Bureau's job is to combat drug trafficking, but here they are calling one person after the other, " he said.

"In which field, there is no addiction? Some have an addiction to money, some have other addictions," he added while raising questions on interrogating people in the drug case.

"Mumbai's Aura will not decrease. Mumba Devi's importance will not decrease, let them move any office into this matter... If the Film industry is being expanded in the country then it's welcome. But no one would leave the luxury of the film industry here in Maharashtra. No one will leave from here. On the contrary, we would say that that a film city should be started in Kashmir too," he said.

The NCB had summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in the case.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in the drug case, is in judicial custody has been extended till October 6.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Attacking the Centre, the Rajya Sabha MP said that 3 MPs and a minister have succumbed to the COVID-19 but the government is not serious. (ANI)