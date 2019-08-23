Uddhav Thackeray warns insurance companies against non-payment of compensation to farmers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday issued a stern warning to crop insurance companies against non-payment of compensation to the farmers.

He also urged the state government to take strict action against the insurance companies that aren't paying the compensation for crops to the farmers.

Stating that Shiv Sena MPs had met the Prime minister to discuss the scheme and the issues faced by the farmers, Thackeray said: "There is a lot of corruption happening in the insurance companies and that is the reason why farmers are not getting the benefits of the government scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana."

"Over 90 lakhs of farmers have been disqualified from availing the benefits. Farmers who have been wrongfully disqualified must also receive money," he added.

Demanding strict action by the state government, Shiv Sena leader said: "If the insurance companies have taken farmers' money, strict action should be taken against them. If our demands aren't fulfilled, we will protest against the insurance companies." (ANI)

