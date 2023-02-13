"Uddhav Thackeray was the only CM without pen in his pocket": Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrasekhar Bawankule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Lauding Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister for his administrative skills, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrasekhar Bawankule on Sunday said, "Devendra Fadnavis is the kind of leader who will write special remarks in letters and instruct the administration to initiate action."

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray was the only chief minister in the state who never carried a pen, Bawankule alleged.



"Uddhav Thackeray was the only Chief Minister without a pen in his pocket. He never made any remarks on any letters presented to him which is why 40 MLAs got fed up with him and left him," said Bawankule.

The BJP leader also dared to "Show one remark written by Uddhav Thackeray on any letter and win Rs 1,000."

Claiming that the BJP leadership is working hard for the citizens, the state BJP President said, "We have a leadership that works hard for the citizens late at night." (ANI)

