Uddhav Thackeray will be Chief Minister of Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said that Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI about the meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs to be held on November 22, Sattar said, "It looks like a final meeting. All MLAs have been called for a meeting on November 22. We have been asked to bring our ID cards and clothes for 5 days. I think we will have to stay at a place for 2-3 days, then the next step will be decided. Uddhav Thackeray ji will be Chief Minister of Maharashtra for sure."

Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra which is currently under President's Rule, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of his party MLAs on November 22 at Matoshree.

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on November 9 after the Shiv Sena and BJP alliance could not form a government in the state over power-sharing issues.

BJP had emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats. While Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats, NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs respectively in the state assembly. (ANI)

