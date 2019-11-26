UDF organised march against privatisation of BPCL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday organised a long march from Thripunithura Petta to the refinery Headquarters in Ambalamedu against the BJP government in Centre and demanding Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) not to be sold.

The march was led by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and started from Thripunithura Pettah junction at 8:30 am and many leaders and workers joined. Hundreds of people participated in the march, including workers and families of the BPCL.

"The decision of the government to sell the BPCL company worth Rs 7 lakh crore was contradicted by the central government's decision to sell the BPL company for Rs 56,000 crore," said Chennithala.

MLAs were seen supporting the march and the protests ended by calling for further strikes.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) accorded 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment in five central public-sector enterprises including the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

Apart from the BPCL, the Union Cabinet has also approved the sale of its stake in four other public sector enterprises -- Shipping Corporation of India and the Container Corporation of India, THDCIL and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation. The government will also cease the management control of these PSUs.

The government will also cease the management control of the five PSUs. (ANI)

