UDF to boycott Loka Kerala Sabha event

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday said they will boycott the upcoming Loka Kerala Sabha, an event hosted by the state government to bring Keralites living around the globe under one platform.

In a press meet, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) who invested in Kerala, had faced "bitter experiences" and pointed to incidents where NRKs committed suicide after failing to get go-ahead for projects on which they had invested their life savings.

"In the first edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, we extended our full support. But none of the decisions taken have been implemented till now by the LDF government," said Chennithala.

He alleged that the Loka Kerala Sabha has turned out into an extravaganza, "where the government is spending huge money". He said that it does not benefit the NRKs. (ANI)

