UDF to make strong come back in Kerala, says AK Antony

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): The voters of Kerala will throw Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) out of power and the United Democratic Front (UDF) will a strong come back, said senior Congress leader AK Antony on Tuesday after casting his vote in the single-phase Assembly polls in the state.

The former Defence Minister cast his vote at Government High School in Jagathy of Thiruvananthapuram today.

Hitting out at the Vijayan government in the state, he said: "For the last few days, an anti-government wave is sweeping all over the state. The voters of Kerala will throw LDF out of power. The UDF will come back with thunder. The Congress-led UDF government will be formed in Kerala strengthening Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in their fight against anti-people policies of the Centre."



Responding to Vijayan's comment that all Gods including Lord Ayyappa stand in support of LDF for the welfare measures by his government, Antony said, "I am happy that Pinarayi Vijayan is now remembering Swami Ayyappa, but what his position when the Supreme Court verdict came? We then pleaded with him not to rush in implementing the judgement and to convene an all-party meeting but his position was, whatever happens, my government will implement the judgement...the result was a number of casualties."

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should call upon Swami Ayyapa and say I have committed a mistake, please forgive me," he added.

The apex court in its verdict had allowed women of menstruating age to enter the premises of Sabarimala temple. Following the decision of the top court, protests erupted challenging the verdict, thousands of protesters have been arrested in connection with the protests that broke out in the state and several casualties were reported in the clash between police and protesters.

Asked on Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects, the Congress leader said, "BJP will have a miserable defeat in this elections. The people of Kerala will once again prove that they stand in support of diversity, secularism, liberalism and pluralism."

Kerala is voting in a single-phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 2. (ANI)

