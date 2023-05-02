UGC launches unified portal 'CU-Chayan' for faculty recruitment in Central Universities

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): University Grant Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday launched the Central University Faculty recruitment portal CU-Chayan and said that CU-Chayan portal is a completely user-friendly portal and caters to the needs of all the stakeholders in the recruitment process.

While talking to ANI, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "CU-Chayan portal is completely user-friendly and caters to the needs of all the stakeholders in the recruitment process. UGC has developed this portal to create an enabling environment for both, universities and the applicants with universities driving all the stages of the recruitment independently. It is a unified recruitment portal, designed and developed specifically for recruitment of the faculties in Central Universities".

"The portal provides a common platform for listing vacancies/advertisements/jobs across all Central Universities. The portal makes the recruitment process completely online starting from application to screening with alerts to all the users of the portal," he added.

UGC Chairman further mentioned that the portal also offers a personalized dashboard which will help in managing the process of applications.

"For the benefit of applicants, the platform offers a range of features, including a consolidated listing of job openings across all participating universities, a single login for applying to any of the universities, and personalized dashboards to help manage the application process. The applicant can also search for jobs using various filters like University name, location, designation, category, subject, type of employment, experience, education level, etc," he told ANI.



"For Universities, the platform provides real-time tracking of applications, customized admin dashboards, and configurable advertisement rules. It also enables a completely online process including payment gateways, from initial application to screening, and includes built-in email communication tools and online feedback and reference options for referees. In addition, the platform provides real-time analysis and insights into the application process. The Screening Committee of the University can view details of the applicants, points/research scores given by the system, and check the uploaded document against each entry. Points and comments of the Screening Committee can also be recorded in the portal itself," he added.

He further stated that the portal will not affect the autonomy of Central Universities in the recruitment process.

"This portal will not affect the autonomy of CUs in filling up faculty positions. Using this portal, Central Universities will continue to advertise the positions, collect online applications, shortlist the applicants, conduct the interviews and appoint the faculty members as they were doing earlier. All the above activities will be carried out through the Admin dashboard for each University on this portal," he said.

"UGC will be maintaining this portal for the benefit of all the CUs and is not a centralized recruitment process for all CUs. All CUs will continue to have their autonomy in the recruitment process and all the recruitments will be done by the respective CUs," he added.

He also mentioned that the portal has been developed after consultations with all the Vice Chancellors of Central Universities.

The CU-Chayan portal has been developed in consultation with the VCs of all CUs. Their feedback and inputs have been incorporated. The changes can be incorporated into the portal to customize to take care of the specific needs of any CU. UGC will also provide training to CUs in using this portal. From now onwards, for all recruitments, applicants have to apply only on the CU-Chayan portal. All the CUs need to de-activate their recruitment portal" he said.

On whether it will impact the reservation system in recruitment, he told ANI, "The current reservation system will not be affected. Each university will continue to follow the Government of India's reservation system and prepare their respective rosters as per DOPT rules". (ANI)

