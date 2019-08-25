Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. File photo/ANI
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. File photo/ANI

U'khand: CBI files probe report in case against Harish Rawat

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:56 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a probe report in the High Court here in a 2016 case of horse-trading against former Chief Minister Harish Rawat.
The Uttarakhand High Court has already set September 20 as the next date for the hearing in the matter.
In a 2016 sting operation, the CWC member and Congress general secretary can be seen allegedly talking to a journalist for bringing nine rebel MLAs back to Congress' fold.
Rawat, meanwhile, has denied any involvement in the case and has termed it a conspiracy to frame him.
"Hard times lie ahead of me, there are some forces which want to destroy me. But I assure you that I will not break but would rather go down fighting," he said. (ANI)

