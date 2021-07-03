U'khand CM-elect terms 2022 assembly polls as opportunity, says he shall serve the people and win their hearts

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 3 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the state's Chief Minister-elect Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the elections are not a challenge but an opportunity for him adding that he shall serve the people of the state and win their hearts.

Responding to a question on 2022 state assembly elections as one of the biggest challenges, Dhami while addressing a press conference here today, said "It is not a challenge for me. It is an opportunity for me where I will serve the people and win their hearts."

Dhami assured that his government, governance and services will reach the remotest areas of the state.

"I pledge to serve people even in remote areas of the state. Our government, governance and services will reach these areas and the people living there. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, be it providing free ration to people during the COVID-19 pandemic or the provision of vaccines free of cost, every work of welfare is going on swiftly across the country. On the other hand, there are other nations that are coming up with Coronavirus, developing such virus in their laboratories," said Dhami.

He stated that with more than 34 crore people vaccinated in the country, our country is not only providing vaccines to its own people but also sending them to other countries.

He said, "I will work towards fulfilling the party's core mantra, 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and whatever challenges lie ahead will be taken care of with the joint efforts of the senior leaders who have run the state in the past, and those development projects which are yet to be completed, I shall put in all my hard work and efforts to ensure that they are completed as soon as possible."

He said the party has always kept him under its wings, just like his mother, adding that this is the first party in the country which trusts its common workers with such a big responsibility.

"At our party, there are no such benchmarks that only those who belong to an influential political family will be chosen for big responsibilities. At our party, workers get an opportunity to grow. I am an example of this. I consider myself fortunate enough that the party gave me this opportunity," he added.

On being asked about the schedule of his swearing-in as the chief minister, Dhami said, "We met the Governor and submitted our proposal. We will proceed further as per the instructions of the Governor."

We'll discuss the change in Cabinet later, said Dhami while answering a query on Cabinet reshuffle.

"I will make sure that those thousands and lakhs of our brothers who are unemployed today shall be connected to employment opportunities," said Dhami on being asked about his plans to tackle unemployment in the state.



Pushkar Singh Dhami was elected as Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader and will be the 11th Chief Minister of the state.

Dhami will be replacing Tirath Singh Rawat as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

The change of guard came a day after Tirat Singh Rawat resigned from the post on Friday late evening.

The consensus on the Uttarakhand Chief Minister was reached after the BJP legislature party meet on Saturday afternoon in Dehradun.

Dhami is the MLA from the Khatima constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district. He will be the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.

"A common party worker has been given a chance to serve the state. I am thankful to the party's high command," Dhami told media persons here.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was the central observer for the meeting of MLAs, was also present there.

Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Tirath Singh Rawat, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, took over as the Chief Minister on March 10 this year. To continue as the chief minister, he had to be elected to the state assembly within six months since he was not an MLA.

Former Uttarakhand minister and Congress leader Navprabhat had earlier this week written to the Election Commission urging it to "clear the confusion" in the state regarding by-polls.

The Congress leader quoted Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandates that the Election Commission fill the casual vacancies in state legislatures through bye-elections within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy, provided that the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is one year or more.

Tirath Singh, also an MP has become the first Chief Minister of the state who could not present himself before the assembly. (ANI)

